Hollywood giant Tyler Perry is adding another title to his mile-long filmography, but the latest Tyler Perry production is a joint project with Netflix, his first collaboration with the streaming service. Written, produced, and directed by Perry (who also makes a cameo in the film), A Fall from Grace tells the twisty tale of a love story gone horribly wrong.
Protagonist Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) has a hit a lull in her life. Recently divorced, she is longing for something new and real. "I want to love somebody," says Grace to her friend (played by Phylicia Rashad) in the trailer. "I want to be loved."
Almost as if by magic, love shows up in the form of a "chance" meeting with a much younger man (Supergirl's Mehcad Brooks) named Shannon. He sweeps Grace off her feet, winning her over by showing her the love and affection that she hadn't experienced in her last relationship. The couple get married, but it's not long before Shannon's true colors start to show; he turns out to be a whole scammer, and his shady ways get Grace into some very serious trouble with the law.
Grace is thrown into prison, and her lawyer (Bresha Webb) tries to get the truth behind her client's case. But as she digs deeper into the tumultuous relationship between the married couple, the newbie public defender discovers that nothing is what it appears to be.
If the film's lead actress looks familiar to you, you might be a true fan of Perry's work. Fox is currently starring in the director's dramatic soap opera The Haves and the Have Nots on Oprah Winfrey's OWN Network; she plays the main character Hanna Young, the prayerful matriarch of the scrappy Young family. Tika Sumpter, Tyler Lepley, John Schneider, and Angela Robinson also star in the series, set to return for its seventh season this month.
A Fall from Grace isn't the Hollywood mogul's first foray into the world of sexy thrillers. His studio has also produced other blood-pumping dark films like Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Lance Gross) and Acrimony (with Taraji P. Henson).
This film is just one of the many upcoming projects to come out of Tyler Perry Studios in 2020 since the history-making grand opening of the Hollywood heavyweight's Atlanta studio. The lot, which was built over 330 acres of what was once the notorious Fort McPherson complex, housed the filming of major projects like the AMC series The Walking Dead and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Panther.
Perry's original Netflix movie will be the studio's first full-length film of 2020. You can catch A Fall from Grace on the streaming platform on January 17.
