Heather Magdanz, an Omaha, Neb., teacher who’s raised three children on her own for most of their lives, traveled an hour to hear Klobuchar speak here in Fremont County. Magdanz voted for Trump in 2016 because she thought it could be beneficial to have someone run the country “like a business.” But since his election, she’s changed her mind. “How do I intelligently say this — I think he’s off his rocker,” Magdanz tells Refinery29. “One thing that stood out to me about Amy’s speech was that she basically said: ‘Hey, I know some of you voted for Trump. Let’s move on, let’s make it better.’ I was happy to feel forgiven when she spoke.”