Have you gotten into a nightly routine of scrolling through Twitter while your partner re-watches Breaking Bad? Choose a habit you want to break together, then work to set a new routine. “Everyone has bad habits, whether it be choosing to watch TV rather than spend quality time with your S.O. or not listening to your partner as much as you could,” Sullivan says. “In the New Year, both you and your partner can choose your worst habit and try to break it, to help strengthen your relationship.”