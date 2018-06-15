5 of 7

Illustrated by Abbie Winters.

Grooming



It's no secret that grooming your pup will take lots of patience and practice. According to Dr. Evans, starting early (and using a treat or two as an incentive) may ease the process. A bath every few weeks is the norm unless absolutely necessary, and don't forget to check the length of their nails. "If a dog's nails are too long, it can be uncomfortable for them to walk," she says. "Long nails are also more prone to getting caught on things and snagging." An incorrect trimming can cause pain and bleeding, so be sure to consult with your vet or groomer if you're unsure.



Your dog's ears need special attention too, especially if they swim. "Water in the ears can lead to ear infections, which can only be treated with prescription medicine from a vet," Dr. Evans says. As a rule of thumb, never clean your pet's ears with water, hydrogen peroxide, or alcohol. Instead, she recommends opting for a veterinarian-approved cleaner/flusher, as these are typically formulated with drying agents that get rid of excess moisture. "[Cotton swabs] should only be used after instruction from a vet," she continues, "[but] cotton balls/pads, tissue, and soft gauze can be used [anytime] to safely wipe out any debris or discharge."