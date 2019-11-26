Is That Tyler Cameron With Kylie Jenner’s BFF?

Bachelor Nation fan favorite Tyler Cameron is making headlines once again after being possibly being spotted with another high-profile celebrity. While out on the town in a local Los Angeles nightclub, the 26-year-old model was seen getting cozy with a mysterious blonde woman. Rumor has it that the woman was none other than Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner’s best friend.
Anastasia and Tyler reportedly connected at a club after attending last week's L.A. Clippers game. While neither party has confirmed a fling, eyewitnesses at the function said that the two were practically glued at the hip and shared a kiss. What's more, they even started following each other on Instagram — this means something, people!
Advertisement
Anastasia, better known as “Stassi,” is a longtime friend of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. She has been in Kylie's circle for years and was one of the few people to know about her friend’s surprise pregnancy; Stassi and Kylie even has a matching tattoo of Stormi's name. She's also a prominent social media personality and Instagram influencer with over six million followers.
Surprised by the possible new love line between Tyler and Stassi? Don't be. Hollywood is much smaller than you might think. Besides, many an A-lister has harbored a crush on Bachelor alumni. Modern Family actress Sarah Sarah Hyland is engaged to season 12's beloved Wells Adams, and Demi Lovato had a brief fling with our-almost Bachelor Mike Johnson after successfully shooting her shot on social media.
The latest development in Tyler's love life is just one of many since his time on Hannah Brown's season of the show, and he might just be one of the most talked about post-show contestant in the franchise's very long history. The Florida model first made Bachelor Nation swoon as he sweetly courted Hannah amidst the drama of her season, so much so that fans were beyond themselves at the news that the pair had seemingly reunited for another date after the finale.
Things didn't quite pan out romantically between Tyler and Hannah because he was also working on building a connection with supermodel Gigi Hadid. He and Gigi dated for several months before deciding to just remain friends.
Now that he's on the market again, it looks like Tyler is open to exploring all of his options.
Advertisement