Mike Johnson has been a Bachelor hopeful ever since he left Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette — and the feeling was mutual. While appearing on Bachelor Happy Hour with Rachel & Ali, the veteran, who recently finished a stint on Bachelor In Paradise, said he was "100%" in talks to be crowned the next Bachelor, and said he was "sad" and "annoyed" when he found out the title was instead going to fellow former contestant Peter Weber.
Not only did Mike want the coveted title to find love, but also because it would have been a significant milestone for the Bachelor community.
"I wanted to represent for all people of color," Mike explained on the podcast. "And then, also, talking about people of color, they need to have an Asian Bachelor, they need to have an Indian Bachelor. They need to have other people outside of just black and white."
To prove how serious he was about his potential casting, Mike said he made a Word document of the type of women he wanted, as well as his hopes and fears if he were to embark on the journey.
"I think, ultimately, it just came down to, they chose the right person for what they want," he continued. "And there’s nothing wrong with that at all. When I first found out, I’m not gonna lie, I was sad. I was annoyed when I very first found out. But then by the end of the night, I wasn’t annoyed no more because I was appreciative and thankful that they told me no right then and there because now I could focus on myself and I’m just blessed because I know I’m gonna find my wife and find my claim."
While Mike may not have made it to Bachelor status, he did catch the eye of pop star Demi Lovato. What started as playful Instagram flirting has, apparently, turned into something real — although Mike wouldn't call it a relationship yet.
"When Demi and I are together, it’s laughter and we talk about real shit," he said. "Like, she’s a down-to-earth woman and I respect it so much. And she’s just a really humble, really cool, really fun, down-to-earth person."
Their exact status? "We are two people exploring each other," he clarified. They just won't explore each other on ABC.
