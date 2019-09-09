It’s hard to believe that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is about to kick off season 17, but on Sept. 8, the famous reality TV family is back — and as usual, it looks like those who live in their orbit will be coming back, too.
But now that Kylie Jenner's former friend Jordyn Woods is no longer close with the fam, we could end up seeing Kylie with her other close friends more often. So, could that open the opportunity for Kylie's pal Stassie Karanikolaou to be on KUWTK?
So far, Stassie hasn't been featured prominently on KUWTK — at least, not in a huge capacity like Jordyn was — and she wasn’t featured in any of the promos that have aired for the new episodes ahead. But given that Kylie and Stassie have been spending so much time together recently, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if that changed in season 17.
They’ve been going just about everywhere together lately, and if you follow Kylie on Instagram, you’ve probably been seeing a lot of Stassie (or @Stassiebaby, as she's known on Instagram) on your feed. Case and point:
And yes, before you ask, Stassie was the one who Kylie threw the ill-advised Handmaid’s Tale-themed birthday party for. Sigh. No word on whether or not that was captured for KUWTK.
Their recent exploits have included Kylie’s birthday trip to Italy, riding horses on the beach in Turks and Caicos, and casual hangs by the pool with Stormi. In a post that Kylie made for Stassie’s birthday back in June, she thanked her for being part of her life for so long — nine years, to be exact.
“9 years later and you’re still a real one. I love you forever and always,” Kylie wrote in the caption (above).
Seems like this solidifies Stassie’s place on KUWTK, right? Kylie herself isn’t on the show quite as much as she once was — after all, she’s kind of busy running a massive cosmetics company, raising her daughter, and posting on one of the most followed Instagram accounts in the universe. But if the E! cameras have been rolling while she and Stassie have been off having adventures, it’s probably safe to say we’ll see both of them this season.
And honestly, as fun as it is to get to know Kylie’s friends… what we all really need more of is Queen Stormi, and hopefully, season 17 will deliver on all fronts.
