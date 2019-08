Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her Birthday In A Wedding Dress, Of Course

According to Jenner’s Instagram stories, that fluffy white dress was just for partying. In the video, she is seen frolicking through the yacht in the feathery confection. The light-as-air dress floats through the hallways, featuring a one-shoulder silhouette and a daring thigh slit. The gown is look #14 in Oscar de la Renta’s Spring 2020 Bridal collection , reported Women’s Wear Daily. In her videos, Jenner wears the dress while hanging out with baby Stormi, getting her hair done, and reveling in everyone singing “Happy Birthday” over a cake with sparklers.