Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her Birthday In A Wedding Dress, Of Course

Kylie Jenner is having a birthday event for the ages, with a weeklong celebration on a $1.2 million yacht, complete with Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection celebrating her own insane wealth and, naturally, rumors of a wedding to boyfriend Travis Scott after a giant white gown was spotted being packed onto her private jet. But despite Jenner’s birthday extravagance, it turns out that a wedding was not on the agenda.
According to Jenner’s Instagram stories, that fluffy white dress was just for partying. In the video, she is seen frolicking through the yacht in the feathery confection. The light-as-air dress floats through the hallways, featuring a one-shoulder silhouette and a daring thigh slit. The gown is look #14 in Oscar de la Renta’s Spring 2020 Bridal collection, reported Women’s Wear Daily. In her videos, Jenner wears the dress while hanging out with baby Stormi, getting her hair done, and reveling in everyone singing “Happy Birthday” over a cake with sparklers.
Advertisement
Still, fans are excused for speculating that a wedding was imminent, because the dress is actually from a designer bridal line. Though, if Jenner and Scott tie the knot anytime soon, it’s safe to say that her dress will be one for the ages.
Advertisement