Kylie Jenner transformed her house into Gilead, the fictional yet oh-so-realistic town in The Handmaid’s Tale, for her best friend’s birthday, because nothing says you’re 22 quite like a dystopian era where women have no rights, right?
Jenner shared the party on Instagram stories. It was all to celebrate Anastasia Karanikolaou’s birthday, better known as stassiebaby to her millions of Instagram followers.
“You know the Handmaid’s Tale is my favorite show ever…so for Stassi’s birthday…welcome to Gilead,” Jenner captioned an early video from the party, according to Metro.
Hopefully Karanikolaou is a fan too, because there was no escaping the theme. The entrance Jenner’s her home was draped in red and inside there were Gilead flags everywhere. Upon arrival, guests, including Sophie Richie, were served two signature drinks, one called Praise Be vodka and the other Under His Eye tequila. All the guests wore the iconic red robes and white bonnets from the show.
For dinner, the table was set with more red to go with the theme, and each place card was a letter addressed to each guest. They wrapped the night by presumably watching the new season of Handmaid’s Tale.
It’s unclear exactly which part of the show made Jenner think it would be perfect for a birthday celebration. The theme has been used most commonly IRL for protests at state capitols where women are fighting for their rights, but a birthday celebration is certainly a...unique take on celebrating her fandom for the TV show.
The other thing that isn’t quite adding up is where this new BFF came from. Karanikolaou and Jenner have actually been friends for a long time, just not on the level of Jenner and her former BFF Jordyn Woods. According to an Entertainment Tonight article from 2015, Karanikolaou used to live with Jenner and Woods.
While one part of that threesome is on the rocks, Karanikolaou and Woods still seem to be going strong. According to People, Jenner, Woods, and Tristan Thompson were at her birthday celebration Friday night at Bootsy Bellows.
Will Karanikolaou be the glue that holds this friendship together? Fingers crossed.
