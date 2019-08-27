Krystal Nielson Confirms Hannah Brown Felt “Hurt” By Tyler Cameron's Behavior

Hannah Brown has stayed vague about the fact that Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron has appeared to move on with Gigi Hadid, other than to tell fans not to compare the two women. For a brief moment following the Bachelorette twist when Hannah broke up with winner Jed Wyatt for having a secret girlfriend during filming, it appeared she and Tyler might rekindle things. In the past few weeks, however, he's been steadily hanging out with Hadid, even attending an MTV Video Music Award after-party on Monday night. If Hannah has thoughts on the courtship, her lips are sealed, but newlywed Krystal Nielson had no problem opening up to Entertainment Tonight about what's going through the former Bachelorette's head.
"She felt a little hurt with Tyler," she told the outlet at ABC's Television Critics Association party on Aug. 5.
"And still hurt with Jed [Wyatt]," husband Chris Randone added.
Hannah previously said in an Instagram post that she was "struggling" with adjusting back to normal life. Not only was she robbed of her fairytale Bachelorette experience, but of two potential relationships. While she seems to be keeping busy, joining the cast of Dancing With The Stars, Krystal has been encouraging her to open up.
"We had a big talk with her, and one thing that I realized in hanging out with Hannah is that everyone who would come up to her would just talk to her, but no one was asking her questions," Nielson explained to ET. "I told her, 'It's not easy. You don't need to be perfect. You don't need to be a strong woman to get through this with Tyler. It's OK to open up your heart and share you're hurt and struggling. I go, 'You've been a strong, amazing lead because of your vulnerability and your willingness to show your imperfections and embrace them and love yourself. And that's why America loves you. So, don't forget that throughout this process.'"
While she may not have Jed or Tyler, Hannah does have friends like Krystal, which might just be even better.
