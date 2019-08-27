Krystal Nielson Confirms Hannah Brown Felt “Hurt” By Tyler Cameron's Behavior

"We had a big talk with her, and one thing that I realized in hanging out with Hannah is that everyone who would come up to her would just talk to her, but no one was asking her questions," Nielson explained to ET. "I told her, 'It's not easy. You don't need to be perfect. You don't need to be a strong woman to get through this with Tyler. It's OK to open up your heart and share you're hurt and struggling. I go, 'You've been a strong, amazing lead because of your vulnerability and your willingness to show your imperfections and embrace them and love yourself. And that's why America loves you. So, don't forget that throughout this process.'"