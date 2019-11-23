It’s really fall y’all. The leaves are brown and falling, sweater weather is in full effect, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is right around the corner.
From must-see floats and balloons to streetside performances, the annual holiday celebration is being broadcasted by NBC and CBS. NBC’s broadcast of the parade will be hosted by the Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker. CBS’s The Thanksgiving Day Parade will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier and correspondent Keltie Knight.
Numerous celebs are slated to perform or appear at this year’s parade, including Billy Porter, Lea Michele, Idina Menzel, and Ciara. CBS’s broadcast will also feature an exclusive performance by Miranda Lambert.
If you can’t make it to the crowded streets of Manhattan to witness all of the magic in person, here’s how you can watch from the comfort of your living room.
What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?
This year’s parade kicks off at 9 a.m. ET, stretching for 2.5 miles from 77th Street to Macy’s Herald Square on 34th Street. Pretty early for those on the opposite coast, but waking up for the show will be more than worth it.
Can I stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade if I don’t have cable?
No cable? No problem! You can get a front-screen seat to the parade festivities via any streaming service that broadcasts NBC or CBS. These services include CBS All Access, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you don’t currently have either of these streaming services, opt for a free trial. Just don’t forget to cancel after the parade is over.
What channels is Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on?
For those of you with cable (or access to someone’s cable login), you can watch the parade on the NBC app on mobile devices or smart TVs.
No matter how or where you watch, it’s sure to be a good time.
