Kotb, in comparison, has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to a 2016 report . Her net worth is only a portion of Lauer's yearly salary. Though she has worked for NBC since 1998, she's yet to become the sort of star whose salary negotiations receive press attention. This doesn't mean Kotb isn't a vicious negotiator or that NBC has never been in danger of losing Kotb to another network. It's just that the press has never been privy to her salary dealings. This is due to a number of factors, one of which is definitely sexism — Lauer was the man at the center of Today, and NBC positioned him as the star. Kotb was a respected anchor, but she never lorded over Today the way Lauer did. Which might be why her salary in 2018 won't hold a candle to Lauer's pile of cash.