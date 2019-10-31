Yes, Miranda Lambert Married A Hot Cop. She’s Also A Country Music Star.

If it sounds like there’s a little of everything on this record, that’s because Lambert put a little of everything on her studio list — and at 14 tracks, she’s given herself room to explore multiple aspects of her personality. All her choices on Wildcard say she cares about her place in country music. Lambert explains she didn’t overthink it when she put the album’s tracklist together, but she clearly did some songs for them and some for her. She wants to be on the radio, but she’ll go her own way when she feels like it. There’s an edge in her voice when she says, “I have a front-row seat to the crowd, so if they don’t know [the record], I’m very aware. If they do know it, I’m aware.” She knows that country radio, whether people hear it in their cars or stream it at their desks, still works, especially in rural areas. She also knows she “can’t bank on it.” She pulls no punches when describing how programmers have treated her. “I’m hoping that [radio] keeps the door open a little bit more for some more girls to be played,” Lambert says. “But also, a lot of people in radio have said, ‘Well, you’re back — we’re glad to have you back.’ I’m like, I didn’t go anywhere.”

