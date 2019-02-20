Miranda Lambert's Marriage Is The Celebrity News We Need To Be Talking About

There was a time when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seemed like the reigning celebrity couple — two coaches on The Voice, one ska and the other country, who canoodled their way into (parts of) America's heart. But they've been replaced! At least in my mind. Miranda Lambert, Shelton's ex and a recent alleged salad-dumper, married police officer Brendan McLoughlin, who happens to work in Times Square.
"I think he provides for her a state of [normalcy] that balances with her life before she became Miranda Lambert," an insider told People of the relationship.
Another person noted that McLoughlin is a lot like Lambert's dad, who also worked in law enforcement. "She kind of married her dad," they said.
According to People, Lambert met McLoughlin when she performed on Good Morning America in November. She was near Times Square! What a meet-cute! Country star — who is about to perform a song about her divorce from Blake Shelton — bumps into vaguely viral cop (per TMZ) in Times Square. Just imagine: She's nervous, harried from a day of travel. She's hustling to the GMA studio only to stumble on a curb and drop her guitar. No! Not the guitar! Before it hits the ground, though, Officer McLoughlin swoops in to pick it up, offering a pair of lotioned hands (he moisturizes for sure) to catch the instrument.
Details on their actual meet-cute are scant, but Lambert has shared that McLoughlin is the "love of [her] life."
"My heart is full," Lambert wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me."
As the popular podcast Who? Weekly pointed out on Tuesday, McLoughlin also happens to be "hot cop," a recurring character in Busy Philipps' Instagram stories.
Who's pitching this story to a studio as a filmed-entirely-on-Busy-Philipps'-Insta-Story romantic comedy?
