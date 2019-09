You could call them a supergroup, because all the members are superstars in their worlds. There's Maren Morris, one of the few women to break through in mainstream country music in the last decade; Brandi Carlile, who won three Grammys for 2018's By The Way, I Forgive You and has become a leading voice in Americana and roots music after a long career; Amanda Shires, who is the mastermind behind the group, a mean fiddle player, and a singer/songwriter; and Natalie Hemby, a songwriter who's penned hits for Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert, along with many others. But they call themselves a movement as much as a band. Their debut LP plants a flag in the ground for the cause of reclaiming country music from the white and male perspective of simple life, recentering it on inclusive voices, telling the stories of women, mothers, people of color, and from the LGBTQ+ community — all through the lens of music that could only be called country, with more than a passing nod to traditional country storytelling songs. Their lead single, "Redesigning Women," was serviced to country radio after the band had performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Howard Stern , making the rounds on the morning shows , and doing interviews with everyone from Rolling Stone to Esquire . In short: they set themselves up to be bigger than — and have a fanbase outside of — radio, but they're game for the challenge of submitting their songs to programmers and seeing if someone will make room for them on the playlist.