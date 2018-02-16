Brandi Carlile Delivers An Anti-Trump Message In A Classic Country Package

The best parts of the album are when she lets her voice really go, whether that is into a joyful or mournful place. She sounds freer than she ever has here, but on tracks like "Hold Out Your Hand," with it's rapid verses and slowed down chorus, and "Every Time I Hear That Song," which is one of those songs that instantly feels like something you know inside and out, she reaches for the apex of what her sound can be, and it's a delight. For this album, she worked with country music's favorite renegade producer, Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band), and the scion of country music royalty, Shooter Jennings (as in, son of Waylon). They bring out a looseness and playfulness in the recordings lends a confident sheen to Carlile's style that feels amplified.