To feel empathy as a parent is also to acknowledge that one’s own parents had lives that began before we were born. My inconvenient empathy looms largest for my parents, and is easiest to chart on a map of its failures: There are so many family stories that I always knew, but into which I had never really inquired, until after I became a parent. I had always, for example, thought of the death of my grandfather three months before I was born in terms of what a shame it was that he and I so narrowly missed meeting each other. It was only when I needed my parents so badly in pregnancy and early motherhood that I stopped to consider how impossible it must have felt to my father to leave a pregnant wife to attend the bedside of a father losing his battle to colon cancer. For him to wonder if my grandfather could see the sonogram pictures through the morphine. And, ultimately, to grieve his father and cleave to me simultaneously.