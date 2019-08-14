Story from Tech

All The Streaming Service Discounts You Can Get If You're A Student

Anabel Pasarow
While you're stocking up on back-to-school gadgets and dorm-room accessories, don't sleep on all the sweet student discounts you can get for your online subscriptions. From Amazon Prime to Spotify Premium, check out this roundup of the best deals on the internet.

Amazon Prime Student

If you're a college student new to Prime Student, you can sign up for a free six-month trial, after which you'll be charged $6.49 per month. You'll get free two-day shipping, access to all Prime movies and TV content, and the rest of the Amazon Prime works.

Amazon Music

If you're already a Prime Student member, you can add Amazon Music Unlimited to your membership for $0.99 a month and get access to over 50 million songs, as well as thousands of curated playlists and stations.
Advertisement

Adobe Creative Cloud

For $19.99 a month, you can access over 20 apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. Students get 60% off the normal Cloud price for the first year, and then only have to pay $29.99/month after that, which is pretty sweet.

Spotify Premium For Students

This subscription gets you 50% off Spotify Premium, plus free access to Hulu with ads and Showtime.

Apple Music

College students who haven't yet tried Apple Music get a free six-month subscription, with a discounted rate of $4.99/month afterward.

New York Times Digital Subscription

You can get unlimited articles on any of your devices for only $1 per week!

Audible

Students who are new to Audible can get a subscription for $9.95 per month, which gives you access to three audiobooks every month.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Apple's Back-To-School Deals Have Arrived
Dagne Dover’s Summer Sale Has Us Stockpiling Bags
Under-$11 Back-To-School Makeup Buys

More from Tech