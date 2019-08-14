All The Streaming Service Discounts You Can Get If You're A Student

While you're stocking up on back-to-school gadgets and dorm-room accessories, don't sleep on all the sweet student discounts you can get for your online subscriptions. From Amazon Prime to Spotify Premium, check out this roundup of the best deals on the internet.
Amazon Prime Student
If you're a college student new to Prime Student, you can sign up for a free six-month trial, after which you'll be charged $6.49 per month. You'll get free two-day shipping, access to all Prime movies and TV content, and the rest of the Amazon Prime works.
Amazon Music
If you're already a Prime Student member, you can add Amazon Music Unlimited to your membership for $0.99 a month and get access to over 50 million songs, as well as thousands of curated playlists and stations.
Adobe Creative Cloud
For $19.99 a month, you can access over 20 apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. Students get 60% off the normal Cloud price for the first year, and then only have to pay $29.99/month after that, which is pretty sweet.
Spotify Premium For Students
Apple Music
College students who haven't yet tried Apple Music get a free six-month subscription, with a discounted rate of $4.99/month afterward.
New York Times Digital Subscription
Audible
Students who are new to Audible can get a subscription for $9.95 per month, which gives you access to three audiobooks every month.
