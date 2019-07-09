Apple's Back-To-School Deals Have Arrived — & They're Good

One of the things I miss most about being a student? The discounts. And Apple, which isn't exactly known for its frequent deals, is offering hundreds of dollars off on Macs for college students starting today. So if you're in the market for a new laptop and you still have one more year left of that student ID — run, don't walk, to Apple's back-to-school sale. Ahead, the lowdown.
First up: Apple dropped an updated MacBook Air, which now includes True Tone in its Retina display, for a reduced price of $1,099 (down from $1,199) and an even further reduced price for college students of $999.
And if you're looking for something with more power, Apple also revamped the $1,299 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now has more powerful processors, Touch Bar and Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display, and the Apple T2 security chip. For college students, it's $1,199.
Students can also get $50 off the iPad Pro, $20 off the iPad Air, and $10 off the Apple Pencil. But the best part of all: As part of the back-to-school promotion, if you buy a qualifying MacBook, iPad, or iMac, you get a free pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones.
Also available to college students: a free six-month subscription to Apple Music, followed by a reduced student rate of $4.99/month after the trial, 20% off of AppleCare, and reduced prices on the Pro apps bundle. Like we said, the savings are pretty sweet.
