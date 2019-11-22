According to economists at Farm Bureau, Thanksgiving turkeys are cheaper than they’ve ever been this year. The average Thanksgiving turkey can cost about $20-$30; and that’s just one of about half-a-dozen dishes your average family shares before Black Friday. The average Thanksgiving meal costs $48.91 for a party of ten. But with New York Times Cooking on our Instagram feeds and Bon Appetit's ramped-up YouTube series, our turkey day ambitions can easily run us $200. To make matters worse, this is all in the days leading up to payday and the most intense shopping holiday of the year.
Advertisement
Which brings us to looking for cheap, if not free, turkey this year. Your loyalty to your local supermarket will come in handy when you’re looking for a free bird, as many of the free turkeys in stores are guarded by spending minimums and rewards cards. But everywhere else, turkeys are bundled with a host of other Thanksgiving essentials for a very convenient price.
Foodtown customers with Club Cards and have spent $400 by November 26th can get a free turkey or Cook’s ham shank.
ShopRite customers that present their Price Plus club cards every time they shop through November 28th and spend the minimum to quality can earn a free turkey, ham, kosher chicken, lasagna or tofurky. You have to check the weekly circular at your local story, but for a free turkey in New York, the minimum is $400.
Acme is offering customers who spend $100 in a single transaction (not hard for Thanksgiving hosts) today a free Signature Farms, Jennie-O, or Acme brand frozen turkey. Be sure to find the weekly flyer and clip the coupon!
Related Content:
Advertisement