Story from Travel

You Can Travel To Africa Like Meghan Markle & Prince Harry — But It Will Cost You

Lydia Wang
Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
Unfortunately, most of us will never become princesses, but now, you can travel like one — that is, if you’ve got $7,395 to spend. The travel company Classic Escapes is offering a package that promises a 10-day trip throughout South Africa, full of the same cultural and philanthropic pit stops Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made this September. 
“We leveraged our three decades plus in the travel industry to set up a cultural and philanthropic experience that mimics Harry and Meghan’s getaway,” a representative for the company told People.
In just 10 days, Harry and Meghan met with leaders and civilians alike, honored victims of gender-based violence, and introduced their son, Archie, to Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The Classic Escapes package, titled “In the Footsteps of Royals,” won’t provide quite the same experience, but the itinerary features many royal-approved landmarks. Tourists will be able to visit Auwal Mosque, the country’s oldest mosque; Chobe National Park, where Harry planted trees with local elementary school students; and the Justice Desk Project, a nonprofit that works to keep women and children safe in Nyanga. This organization was the first stop on the real royal tour.
Advertisement
According to Classic Escapes, one of the most personal experiences is a hands-on cooking lesson from a local in Bo-Kaap, much like the one Harry and Meghan received on Heritage Day.
View this post on Instagram

More from Heritage Day in Bo Kaap! In amongst the beautiful colour of the Bo Kaap houses, Shamielah Samsodian and her family also opened their doors to the Duke and Duchess, welcoming them into their home to share stories – and importantly - share their food. Happy Heritage Day! ••• Heritage Day celebrated the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Video ©️SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Before the tour, Harry wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram about the personal significance of the trip. “Our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past few decades has been a second home to me,” he said. “Our team has helped create a meaningful program that we’re so excited to share with you.”
Fortunately for those of us who can’t afford to travel like Meghan and Harry, there is always Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the British documentary based on their royal tour.
Advertisement

More from Travel

R29 Original Series