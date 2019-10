Despite a number of memorable moments with Archie in South Africa, Prince Harry’s tour of Angola and its surrounding areas is proving to be a highlight. His visit was marked by a meeting with the HALO Trust mine-clearing camp — a group determined to help nations clear out killer landmines left behind by war. The group, which is long-associated with Princess Diana , is leading the way as Angola plans to spend $60 million to protect natural areas. Soon after, the 35-year-old Prince is headed to Huambo, where Princess Diana once met with mine victims and raised a powerful voice to advocate against the dangers of landmines just months before her death.