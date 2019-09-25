The Photos Of Archie’s First Trip To Africa Are Here & Even Cuter Than You Thought

Royal baby Archie may be just shy of five months old, but already he’s a world traveler. Parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took Archie on their tour of South Africa this week, and as expected, the photos are adorable.
The trip to South Africa included a visit from Prince Harry’s longtime friend, anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu. This is the first time that Tutu has met Archie, and as evidenced by the photos on the official Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram account, the encounter went swimmingly.
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Reuters
“This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka,” reads the Instagram caption on a photo of Tutu meeting with the royal couple and their son.
In a second photo, Meghan and Prince Harry thanked Tutu for his "incredibly warm hospitality."
Activist and clergyman Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts in fighting against apartheid. He is the first Black African to be named Bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town.
In addition to introducing Tutu to their child, the purpose of Meghan and Prince Harry’s visit was to learn more about The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, which is “a centre of knowledge and discourse, a repository for intellectual property, and a platform to reconnect people to each other and to their own integrity,” according to the organization’s official website.
Per the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account, the couple wanted to “see first-hand how [Tutu and Thandeka] are focusing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world.”
Prince Harry previously met with Tutu in South Africa in 2015 to present him with the Order of the Companion of Honor.
"In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me," the royal said. "Our team has helped create a meaningful program that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa!"
It looks like Archie also enjoyed his trip, though he may have to head to Africa when he's a bit older in order to remember any of his time there.
