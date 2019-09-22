Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Kick Off A Tour Of Their “Second Home” With Baby Archie

The Sussexes are kicking off an international tour of Africa on Monday, The Telegraph reports. Fresh off of longtime friend Misha Nonoo’s wedding celebration in Italy, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a stop in London this weekend to pick up Archie ahead of the 10-day trip. This is the family’s first official tour together.
Harry announced the trip via Instagram earlier this month, saying Africa has been a “second home” to him over the past two decades.
“I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.” - The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together 🇿🇦 and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼, Angola 🇦🇴 and Botswana 🇧🇼 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now following
And we might see baby Archie very soon, too. While he is not scheduled for an official appearance on the tour program, this trip is a chance to reintroduce the five-month-old royal to the world. As Meghan and Harry have chosen to remain largely private when it comes to their son, this would be the first time we get an official look at Archie in several months — and there will be plenty of opportunities for photos.
The family is kicking off the trip with a “female empowerment training” workshop in Cape Town. Foregoing royal celebrations or tourist attractions such as Table Mountain and Robben Island, the royal couple is instead opting to “roll up their sleeves and do work in the community,” a source told The Telegraph.
Harry will also be visiting Malawi, Angola, and Botswana while Meghan and Archie remain in Cape Town for several days. The tour will wrap up with a visit with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe.
This is undoubtedly the beginning of many, many trips for little Archie. In fact, his rumored next stop is across the pond to his mom’s hometown: Los Angeles.
