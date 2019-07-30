Meghan Markle Opens Up About Baby Archie In Her September Vogue Editor's Letter

Meghan Markle is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming issue of British Vogue. The royal guest-edited the September issue of the magazine when she was still pregnant with baby Archie, and in her editor's letter, she opened up about that process, as well as how the whole opportunity came about.
It began with a meeting with British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. From there, the two began texting (imagine having Markle's number in your recent messages) before Markle decided to pop the question.
"Edward… instead of doing the cover, would you be open to me guest editing your September issue?”she wrote. Being well-aware of the significance of the September issue in the fashion world, Markle hoped to "push for something greater, kinder, more impactful."
Advertisement
Of course, Enninful jumped at the opportunity, and together they compiled an issue featuring interviews with Michelle Obama and Dr. Jane Goodall, writing from from Brené Brown and Jameela Jamil, and a whole host of "Commonwealth designers, ethical and sustainable brands, as well as features with designers not about clothes but about heritage, history and heirloom."
But perhaps just as exciting is the knowledge that baby Archie was with Markle for all of it.
"I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours," the letter reads. "It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team."
Archie was born on May 6, making him just a tad too young to have contributed any writing to the issue himself. However, there's always next September, when I propose Markle passes the guest-editing torch to him, Charlotte, George, and Louis. Now that would make history.
Advertisement