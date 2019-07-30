Meghan Markle Opens Up About Baby Archie In Her September Vogue Editor's Letter

"I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours," the letter reads. "It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team."