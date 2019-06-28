Story from Pop Culture

Baby Archie's Ready For His First Passport Stamp

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating the birth of their first child, Archie, by embarking on a family trip. Unfortunately, this is not baby Archie's rumored trip to the US, so we won't be getting a glimpse of him on American soil anytime soon, but we will hopefully be getting cute pictures of the young royal in summer hats and sunscreen, because the family is headed to Africa!
Over on the family's joint Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Thursday that Foreign and Commonwealth Office requested a visit to South Africa, in addition to Prince Harry's trips to Malawi and Angola, and he'll also be making a stop in Botswana.
"The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond," the caption reads. "This will be their first official tour as a family!"
If anything, this means Archie will be a jetsetting expert come time for him to visit Markle's mother in California, which a source told Us Weekly will be happening sometime soon.
"For Meghan [Markle], it's just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to L.A. with him once she's comfortable taking him on a plane," they explained.
I'd say an 11-hour flight from London to Johannesburg will do the trick.
