Meghan Markle’s BFF Claims Becoming A Royal Hasn’t Changed Her At All

For us commoners, it’s hard to imagine how life might change after marrying into the royal family. However, Meghan Markle’s best friend Misha Nonoo claims that, on a personal level, the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t changed at all.
Clothing designer Nonoo discussed her fashion-related charitable endeavor with Meghan in a profile by The New York Times. For every item purchased in the collection of Nonoo, and the workwear collections of several other designers, an item will be donated to Smart Works — an organization that provides women with job interview training and interview-appropriate attire. It was Meghan and Nonoo’s passion for women’s empowerment that first got them talking at Art Basel, and a lunch that helped them strike up a friendship.
“All I can say is that she is the most generous, the most genuine person,” Nonoo said of Meghan in the New York Times piece. “[She is] such a sister in the sense that, you know, if you’re her friend, she’ll do anything for you.”
Nonoo is rumored to be the person who introduced Meghan to Prince Harry, but Nonoo remains quiet about whether she’s to credit for the royal wedding and baby Archie. Instead, she gushed over Meghan to The New York Times.
She said that Meghan never misses a birthday and is always there with a “hand-written thank you letter,” despite the royal duties that keep her busy these days — not to mention, a new infant at home.
“You may think because someone’s so busy that they’re not there, but that has never changed, how genuinely thoughtful she is,” Nonoo told the Times. “I’m sure people probably think, like, ‘Things must be so different!’ et cetera, et cetera. ‘That must affect her friendships!’ But all I can say is that from my perspective, she has not changed as a friend.”
Nonoo isn’t the first celebrity friend to claim that Meghan is keeping it real. In a June interview with The Sunday Times, Meghan’s longtime pal Priyanka Chopra Jonas praised Meghan’s continued commitment to making the world a better place.
“A lot of people got to know [Meghan after she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she’s the same chick,” said Chopra Jonas. “Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle.”
Meghan may be royal, but she is also the real deal.
