Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Breaking Protocol Left & Right

"While I'm here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know from me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister," Meghan told the crowd upon her arrival, according to People . "I am here with you and I am here for you and I thank you so much for showing my husband and I the spirit of Ubuntu and I look forward to our time over the next few days together.”