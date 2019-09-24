Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Argue Over Who Is The Best Parent

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled the contentious argument of who would hang up first, a new dispute emerged: Which one of them is the better parent? The royal couple embarked on a 10-day tour of South Africa earlier this week, starting in Cape Town’s Nyanga township. There, they danced, attended a workshop, and had a brief ponytail emergency. Today, they headed to the beach for a group mindfulness activity that reportedly instigated a playful spat between the couple.
Waves For Change was behind the mediation, and manager Ash Heese told People that one task during the exercise was to think of a strength and meditate on it.
"[Meghan] said parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning," Heese explained. "She said, ‘He’s the best dad,’ and [Harry] said, ‘No, she’s the best mom.’"
I assume Heese stopped things there before they got ugly.
Ever since baby Archie's birth back in May, the couple has made it a point to prove they're the most excited, loving parents. In the hours immediately following the his son's delivery, Prince Harry gave a genuinely warm interview while still in the midst of shock and awe, calling it "the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine."
"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he added.
A few days later, on May 8, the couple gave their first official interview while debuting Archie to the world.
"It’s magic," Markle said of her family. "I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy."
Archie is also along for the ride in South Africa, but has so far not joined his parents for any public activities. Soon, Harry will jet north to Botswana, Angola, and Malawi, before reuniting with Markle and Archie in Johannesburg.
