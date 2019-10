Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Argue Over Who Is The Best Parent

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled the contentious argument of who would hang up first, a new dispute emerged: Which one of them is the better parent? The royal couple embarked on a 10-day tour of South Africa earlier this week, starting in Cape Town’s Nyanga township. There, they danced, attended a workshop, and had a brief ponytail emergency . Today, they headed to the beach for a group mindfulness activity that reportedly instigated a playful spat between the couple.