Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Breaking Protocol Left & Right

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on vacay, baby. That means they're abandoning the usual royal rules that follow them around Buckingham Palace and keeping things casual during their royal tour of South Africa. At least, that's what a new Vanity Fair article reports about the trip, which has already included some adorable ponytail moments and playful arguments. The outlet spoke to a source who said all the official meetings are supposed to be relaxed and focused on building community, which is why Markle has chosen not to wear her engagement ring, among other things.
Advertisement
“It’s very much how they want things done,” the source said. “There is no protocol that says you have to bow or curtsy when you meet them, it’s really up to the individual.”
The two are also casually engaging in some royal PDA. Photographers caught the Duke and Duchess sharing a smooch on camera during the second day of their visit, and on Wednesday morning, they brought out baby Archie — who is a real doppelgänger for Prince Harry — to conduct a royal meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka.
There are a number of things that are technically off-limits for new royals, but Markle hasn't had trouble breaking all those taboos. She's spoken about feminism, and even kicked off her South African tour with touching speech about being a woman of color.
"While I'm here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know from me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister," Meghan told the crowd upon her arrival, according to People. "I am here with you and I am here for you and I thank you so much for showing my husband and I the spirit of Ubuntu and I look forward to our time over the next few days together.”
With rule-breaking parents like this, it's only a matter of time before Archie starts spouting out his own empowering monologues. Actually, I'd like to formalize this request, and make it protocol that young Archie deliver at least one speech in the next year. Goohs and gahs permitted, of course.
Advertisement