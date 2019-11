Growing up with a local Nordstrom store often meant running through glass doors before closing for any gift-related emergency. In middle school, a gift card to Nordstrom Café (where the tomato soup and grilled cheese were all the rage) and a Juicy Couture charm bracelet was the perfect combo to show your BFF just how high she fell on your it-list. Later, when it came down to meeting the parents (i.e., your S.O.'s mom and dad), a flash trip to the Jo Malone counter would ensure a spot in their good graces. And, even hard-to-shop-for siblings were covered with everything from fancy shaving kits to Chuck Taylors at arm's length — Nordstrom truly is, and was, the end all of one-stop-shops.