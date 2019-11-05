The days of counting down to one 24-hour period of Black Friday sales are over; the annual shopping extravaganza has grown into a multi-week affair — and, PSA: it's already started. This year, the previously post-Turkey-Day event kicks off during the first week of November with deals continuing to roll out through the month's end (and some sales even stretching into December territory).
This now month-long promotional period can possibly be linked to the recent "retailpocolypse," with OG brick-and-mortar events giving way to a more constant and accessible stream of competitive online deals that appeal to us, early-bird shoppers. Meaning, we no longer need to camp out on sidewalks and fight in-store stampedes to snag that half-priced flatscreen or new Dyson vacuum. While there will still undoubtedly be deeper discounts on goods come November 29, we can actually start saving on our holiday hauls earlier this ever year.
The mega shopping destination's Happy HoliDeals sale page is currently live with up to 70% off discounts on everything from Dyson vacuums to Alexa gadgets, bedding essentials, and more.
Whether you're looking to score free two-day shipping until December 21, save $30 on an Instant Pot, or get BOGO 50%-off boots, Target has those deals and more available now.
Walmart is dishing out its own pre-Black Friday deals with a designated "Deal drop" page filled with steadily streaming discounts on everything from KitchenAid mixers to Apple AirPods, Smart TVs, and more.
The all-encompassing store is currently running a limited-time sale event on select premium beauty and fragrance goods from the luxe likes of Estée Lauder to Kiehl's, MAC, Tom Ford, and much more at up to 15% off.
