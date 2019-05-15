In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream life would also come complete with a Dyson vacuum — but since we live in reality and not a made-for-Netflix romcom, we don't possess the necessary funds for one of these sleek home-gadgets with $$$$ price tags. Which is exactly why we're amped for the up to 30% off Dyson sale currently going down on Walmart with select premium models available for an under $200 steal.
Dyson deals in artful, space and style-conscious vacuums that look as pristine as your floors do post cruising the futuristic things. So, scroll ahead to check out the dreamiest of these discounted home buys that are a little more rooted in our small-space living, fish-as-family-pet-owning, and drugstore beauty-buying realities for a limited time.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.