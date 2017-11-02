Rihanna's downtown New York City duplex is on the market for $16.9 million, according to the New York Post. It's listed with Town Residential.
She had rented the apartment — located at 129 Lafayette St. downtown — since 2013, when she moved from L.A. to NYC, originally paying about $39,000 a month. Since then, the rent has climbed to $50,000.
The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom penthouse, where RiRi lives now, features 13-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, a steel-and-wood floating staircase, and plenty of entertaining space. But the pièce de résistance is the 2,400-square-foot wraparound terrace.
The spacious spot is not without its famous past tenants: Theodora and Alexandra Richards, daughters of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and model Patti Hansen, used to live there, according to the NY Post.
