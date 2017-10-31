Rihanna's downtown New York City duplex is on the market for £13 million, according to the New York Post. It's listed with Town Residential.
She had rented the apartment — located at 129 Lafayette St. downtown — since 2013, when she moved from LA to NYC, originally paying about £29,000 a month. Since then, the rent has climbed to £38,000.
The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom penthouse, where RiRi lives now, features 13-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, a steel-and-wood floating staircase, and plenty of entertaining space. But the pièce de résistance is the 2,400-square-foot wraparound terrace, which has killer views.
Like in any residence befitting Rihanna, the master suite is out of this world, with views of the Empire State Building, a dressing room, and a huge walk-in closet.
The spacious spot is not without its famous past tenants: Theodora and Alexandra Richards, daughters of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and model Patti Hansen, used to live there, according to the NY Post. The former industrial space was built in 1911 and converted to condos in 2004.
We've reached out to Town Residential for comment and photos and will update this story when we hear back.
