Rihanna's New $6.8-Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Is Extremely Rihanna

There's no better way to describe Rihanna's new L.A. mansion than "very Rihanna, in every conceivable way."
For starters, the $6.8-million home is sleek and contemporary, with floor-to-ceiling windows, a jealousy-inducing soaking bathtub, and a chef's kitchen.
Perched above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, the gated home has a lot of fun "extras," including a giant movie theater, an infinity pool, a pool room, and an outdoor spa. Translation: There's a veritable smorgasbord of opportunities for RiRi to take her epic Instagrams. As a bonus, the house comes with some killer city views.
Listed with The Agency, the 7,130-square-foot residence has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and sits on almost half an acre of land. It also has a guesthouse with a fitness center, which is reason #67487587 to befriend Rihanna.
TMZ first reported on the purchase, noting that Rihanna's new acquisition is in Kendall Jenner's old neighborhood — but that Kendall hightailed it out of there after a burglary and a scary stalking episode.
We reached out to The Agency for photos, but in the meantime, here's what you can see of the home on Instagram. You can also check out the listing to see a lot more photos.
