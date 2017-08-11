Turns out, mom(ager) really is always right. In 2016, Kris Jenner had reportedly warned Kendall against buying her West Hollywood home because it's in a party-heavy area above the Sunset Strip in L.A. (the illustrious Chateau Marmont is nearby), where break-ins are a bigger likelihood than in a gated community. Unfortunately for Kendall, Kris knew what she was talking about.
In March, TMZ reported that burglars got away with over $200,000 worth of Kendall's jewelry. And back in November 2016, a man was arrested for stalking her at the property.
"I was like: 'No, you need to leave!'" she recalled on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "I called one of my friends immediately — I’m sobbing, crying. He's at my window, banging on my window screaming at me. I finally start backing out and I get to my gate, the gate opens and I get out and all of a sudden he starts running after me. At that moment is when my friends pulled up. They had him sit on the curb and we waited for the police to come, and I'm like crying, freaking out." The man, Shavaughn McKenzie, ended up being slapped with a restraining order.
After everything she's been through, it makes sense that the 21-year-model is selling the "cursed" mansion, as TMZ is reporting.
Kendall originally bought it in June of last year for $6.5 million from Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. (See all the photos from Blunt and Krasinski's listing here.) Built in a contemporary style, the 4,800-square-foot home has a pool, screening room, and floor-to-ceiling windows with enviable views of L.A. At the time, it was a major upgrade from her first home, a two-bedroom condo in Downtown L.A.
We're sure she's on to bigger and better things now — hopefully sans any more traumatic incidents.
