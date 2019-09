Kendall Jenner Gave The Scary Details Of Running Into Her Intruder

2016 was a difficult year for the Kardashians. While Kim was recovering from the trauma of the Paris robbery , Kendall Jenner was in court after reporting an alleged stalker to the police. Although 25-year-old Shavaughn McKenzie was acquitted for stalking, he was found not guilty for trespassing, and Kendall finally opened up about what exactly went down in this sneak peak of an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.