Kendall Jenner Stalker Verdict Rendered & It's Strange

A jury of seven women and five men found the man who invaded Kendall Jenner's property guilty of trespassing, but acquitted him of stalking in a verdict rendered Monday, E! News reports.
Shavaughn McKenzie, the 25-year-old Jenner found on her property late August 14, will be sentenced November 11. He could face up to six months for his conviction of trespassing, which is only a misdemeanor.
Jenner found him while driving onto the property. She says he was sitting with his head in his hands, and that she became alarmed when he refused to leave. Jenner testified that she was now afraid to be in her own home as a result of the intrusion to her property. She called friends to help detain him until the police could arrive.
USA Today also covered the verdict:
"Deputy City Attorney Alex Perez said in court that McKenzie, 25, had tracked Jenner's whereabouts for 15 months before his arrest. He noted that McKenzie has never said how he learned that Jenner had moved to the hilltop home tucked away from the street and accessible only after driving through a 13-foot gate."
McKenzie’s lawyer, Taylor Shramo, said that his client never posed a threat to Jenner and that he only wanted to speak to her. Jenner said that the incident has done psychological damage.
“I’m already the kind of person who’s on edge,” she said in court.
Shavaughn McKenzie, the 25-year-old Jenner found on her property late August 14, will be sentenced November 11. He could face up to six months for his conviction of trespassing, which is only a misdemeanor.
Jenner found him while driving onto the property. She says he was sitting with his head in his hands, and that she became alarmed when he refused to leave. Jenner testified that she was now afraid to be in her own home as a result of the intrusion to her property. She called friends to help detain him until the police could arrive.
USA Today also covered the verdict:
"Deputy City Attorney Alex Perez said in court that McKenzie, 25, had tracked Jenner's whereabouts for 15 months before his arrest. He noted that McKenzie has never said how he learned that Jenner had moved to the hilltop home tucked away from the street and accessible only after driving through a 13-foot gate."
McKenzie’s lawyer, Taylor Shramo, said that his client never posed a threat to Jenner and that he only wanted to speak to her. Jenner said that the incident has done psychological damage.
“I’m already the kind of person who’s on edge,” she said in court.
Advertisement