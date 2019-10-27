Hot girl summer may be over, but SZA is officially welcoming us into pumpkin spice szn with the perfect autumn shade. In fact, SZA’s hair color is completely on trend this fall, with a bit of a sugar and spice twist.
“Jonathan came over,” SZA wrote on Instagram, shouting out celebrity stylist Jonathan Wright for giving her a newly orange look. The self-proclaimed wig guru also posted a clip of SZA showing off her new hair, which is one of Wright’s custom-made glueless wigs. “When Jonathan got that color just Popping,” Wright quoted SZA as saying. “I murdered this Look.”
Advertisement
It’s true, SZA straight up killed the copper hair trend by making it a little more explosive. Her hair is fire, quite literally. Just look at how her layered color mimics the red and orange flames behind her in this video.
It’s not the first time SZA has gone copper. Back in 2015, she also showed off a deeper penny shade that showed she’s not afraid to experiment — with her music or her hair. This year alone she’s gone neon pink and rocked a maroon afro.
This new copper shade is a vivid tone that’s got everyone including Lizzo excited for her updated throwback. “Orange szrrr is back bby!!!” Lizzo wrote in SZA’s comments. We love to see it.
View this post on Instagram
@sza 🍁🧡🍁🧡🍁🧡 When Jonathan got that color just Popping 😍😍 I murdered this Look ,🧡🧡 It’s a Vibe every time I Pull up Is this Look a Hit 🧡🧡or Miss🙄🙄 Wig Giveaway Time🍂🍁🍂 This is a Glueless custom wig made by me Comment TheWrightWay to win a Free Wig 😍😍 And Follow @thewrightwayagency
Advertisement