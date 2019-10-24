Blame the fact that it still feels like August in L.A., but right now, there's a summery hair-color trend sweeping Hollywood: bright pink. Typically, rose gold or cotton-candy tones see a seasonal spike in the springtime — especially at Coachella — but it turns out, pink hair may be even more apropos in late October.
For example, just this month, Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe ditched her blonde waves for an edgy neon pink. Now, a second rousing endorsement for unicorn color is coming to us courtesy of Ashlee Simpson, who just dyed her signature platinum hair a dusty rose tone her colorist, Riawna Capri, is calling "pumpkin pink."
Though unexpected, the fresh pink dye job is actually a soft blend of tones, perfect for someone like Simpson with platinum hair looking to add warmth without going brassy. "As a blonde, Ashlee looks amazing in all shades of reds and coppers," Capri tells us. "It's no surprise that she looks absolutely incredible with this smoky shade of rose I'm calling pumpkin pink."
Why "pumpkin pink," you ask? Though it doesn't appear orange, the blended ombré blush color has subtle apricot undertones, reading like a warm October sunset. As with any drastic color change, it was important for Capri to keep Simpson's long hair healthy through the process. Thus, she used an in-salon hydrating treatment, the Crystal Cashmere system, offered at her L.A. salon, Nine Zero One, to restore elasticity and shine to Simpson's freshly-processed strands. Of course, you'll forgo all potential damage if you make like Simpson — with cool smoky pink hair — but opt for a wig.
