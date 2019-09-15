Lizzo Sets Another Trend As She Shows Off Her Biggest Hair Transformation Yet

Lizzo is 100% committed to every shade of the color purple. Always a beauty trendsetter, Lizzo has shared her newest hair transformation on Instagram, revealing a bright purple long hairstyle with beachy mermaid waves for her set at the 2019 Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, where she performed her song of the summer, the massive hit “Truth Hurts.” But the truth doesn’t hurt here: purple is absolutely Lizzo’s color. Naturally, she paired it with fuschia eyeshadow and a shiny purple-mauve lip, ringing in ultraviolet purple hair as the shade of fall 2019.
“Wham bam thank ya glam,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram, while tagging her hairstylist, Shelby Swain and makeup artist Alexx Mayo. In the ASMR-like video, Lizzo strokes her new hair, reveling in her neon purple locks. In a clip of her Music Midtown set, you can see that Lizzo’s new hair trails all the way down her back.
According to Swain’s Instagram, Lizzo is rocking extensions by Dare to Have Hair. Swain and Lizzo have worked together on previous purple moments, including Lizzo’s lilac Marc Jacobs prom dress and scünci crystal scrunchie situation for her performance at the 2019 Video Music Awards.
Lizzo enjoys purple, and is taking the summer lilac hair trend to new heights. In the music video for “Juice,” Lizzo re-enacted the Soul Glo commercial from Coming to America with lilac Jheri curls, setting the tone for a look everyone would wear all season. Lady Gaga joined the lavender hair crowd before her Vegas residency, and soccer star Megan Rapinoe led the USWNT to World Cup victory with a light lilac short cut. Lizzo is out there showing us what’s next as we slide into fall.
