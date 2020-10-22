12 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes You Can Order To Your Doorstep

While we were busy dealing with, well, all of 2020, Halloween crept right up. We dove so headfirst into fall mode, from partaking in socially-distant apple picking to donning our oversized-sweater best, that we nearly forgot to flip on the scary movie and order ourselves a gosh-darn costume. It's easy to get swept up in all this season's most festive and full-of-feels activities that you end up leaving your Halloween getup to the last minute — but, don't have a fright-night freakout, we've got you covered.
We already undertook the frantic search for a very-scary face mask or spooky lewk that will ship in time for your first Halloween Zoom party. You might be thinking that any Halloween costume left to the last minute will either: 1) look like you threw it together the day of or 2) be expensive because you have to pay for expedited shipping. And, while you're not completely wrong, we did our best to find a bunch of cute-enough costumes that WILL arrive on time without crushing your non-essentials' budget. (We haven't felt this relieved since we realized that one corn maze we went to as 10-year-olds wasn't actually haunted.) So go on and click ahead to snag yourself something spooky!
