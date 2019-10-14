H&M’s Halloween Costumes Are So Good This Year

October is one of the best months on the calendar. Perhaps, with its near-ideal combination of crisp weather and warm autumnal aesthetic, we might even dare to suggest it’s the best month — we’ll get back to you on that in December when we’re full of eggnog and holiday cheer. But pumpkin spice lattes and fall trench coats are really only a warm-up for the main event: Halloween!
Our love for Halloween is as earnest and candy corny as it gets, because who doesn’t jump at the opportunity to play dress-up on a sugar high? On Halloween, we step into a fantasy world of our own making, one that’s as fun and spooky as we want it to be. From a classic witch look to an of-the-moment homage (Earth will be plenty safe with all the Ramona and Destiny's from Hustlers out there this year), the possibilities are endless.
It never hurts to get ready for the big day ahead of time. Whether you’re feeling like going for a superhero look or something comfier like a cozy onesie, H&M’s costume collection has got the essentials covered for this year’s Halloween festivities. We’ve picked out a few timely — and timeless — selections to make sure you stand out.