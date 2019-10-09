Halloween is only three weeks away, which means it's time to start considering what OTT costumes we are going to pull out for the occasion.
With fashion month still fresh in our minds, we're planning a full fashion-themed All Hallow's Eve. Think Justin and Hailey Bieber Calvin Klein ad remakes, J.Lo-approved Versace naked dresses, and yes, that infamous life-like Gucci head accessory.
Sure, we can't exactly promote spending $11,000 on a 3D-printed head like Jared Leto did for the Met Gala, but we can suggest some easier-to-manage costume ideas that still spell Fashion with a capital F.
Ahead, check out 6 fashun-forward Halloween costumes that are sure to get you that best-dressed award at every soiree come October 31st.