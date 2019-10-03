Story from Halloween

How To Be Jon Snow & Daenerys Targaryen For Halloween

Elena Nicolaou
Photo: Courtesy of HBO.
Warning: This post will contain references to and potential spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones.
Game of Thrones had space for hour-long nocturnal battles, fire-raising witches, and a parade of sociopaths. But romance? No, there's no room for warm and fuzzies in Winterfell.
Take the last of the Targaryens as an example. In a Disneyfied version of the fantasy epic, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) would have ended up ruling as soulmates. That is definitely not what happened.
This Halloween, remember the Westeros that might have been, had the last remaining Targaryens been able to walk into a sunset made more vivid by dragon fire.
Daenerys and Khal Drogo costumes are so 2012. In these hectic times, channel Games of Thrones long-lost reltives turned lovers turned enemies. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen make the best Game of Thrones couples costumes.
Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow costume me and my girlfriend did this year from r/exjw

Gender Swapped Jon & Daenerys


As this clever DIY costume shows, anyone can be Jon and Daenerys. The Daenerys costume was pulled off with what seems to be a stark white cloak and a blonde wig. And this Jon Snow costume is incredibly chic: A form-fitting LBD paired with a cape and sword.
Jon & Daenerys In Flight


Alert: We have found the most impressive Halloween Daenerys of all. In a post on Costume Works, the costume creator described how she spent three months creating a dragon costume using Papier-mâché and PVC.
Puppeteer Jon & Daenerys

Sure, you could buy a stuffed dragon, or try to hatch one. But the coolest option? A Drogon puppet you can take with you on Halloween night.

A post on Costume Works explains how to make a dragon puppet, complete with ferocious teeth. First, buy alligator vinyl, foam, and stuffing for the dragon. Draw the dragon body, head, wings, and tail on the vinyl. Then, hand-sew the pieces together using a leather needle, and stuff the dragon. For teeth, use sharp seashell pieces from a craft store. Decorate with marbles.
Old-School Jon & Daenerys


First, the facts: This costume is not chronologically accurate. Technically, Jon was miles and a Narrow Sea apart from Daenerys when she was in her Lara Croft phase.

But you can be whichever version of Jon and Daenerys you'd like on Halloween. Daenery's Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea look can be achieved with sewing brown fabric — or buying a somewhat similar tank and suede skirt.
Canine Jon & Daenerys


Sadly, we humans cannot live up to the glory of this costume. In a commentary on Costume Works, the frankly ingenious costume creator says she hand-sewed Daenerys' blue dress and cape outfit. The sword handle was made with foam, and the blade with cardboard and foil. She modeled the costumes from these photos of Jon and Daenerys.
Store-bought Jon & Daenerys


This couple modified costumes bought from stores to great effect — their Halloween costume looks practically handmade. Specifically, the creator added a real skirt and accessories to the Daenerys costume. The Jon Snow costume comes practically ready made.
Family Friendly Jon & Daenerys


Technically, Jon and Daenerys are always a family costume — they're nephew and aunt. Targaryen family dysfunction goes trick or treating. This family chose to dress up their child as Tyrion, though the dragons would've been a more accurate option.
Romantic Jon & Daenerys


This is as close to a wedding as Jon and Daenerys ever will get. This entire costume was handmade.
Alternate Ending Jon & Daenerys


Jon Snow called himself the King in the North. But didn't that title really belong to the Night King?

If the war between wights and humans had ended differently, maybe Dany would have ended up with the Night King himself.
