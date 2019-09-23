This Could Explain Why People Were Laughing At Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner At The Emmys

I have to say that I’m having a hard time pinpointing what the joke was supposed to be. Was the joke that the Kardashian-Jenner clan aren’t real people? That their stories, from a series now in its 17th season, are not compelling? No one is saying that Keeping Up With the Kardashians has the character development of Breaking Bad. For what it is, the show is enormously successful, having spawned multiple spin-offs and helping to launch cast members to mogul status. What’s funny about that?

