Do The Emmys Hate The Bachelor?

Another Emmys has passed, and once again The Bachelor franchise is empty-handed. Not that anyone was holding their breath — The Bachelor , Bachelorette , Bachelor in Paradise , and host Chris Harrison have never been nominated for an Emmy . This might be surprising to hear, since the show and its spinoffs have been bringing us to our couches on weekday nights since 2002 , just one year after the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program was minted, and a year before the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program was introduced. The Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category came along in 2008, and still, over 10 years later, both Harrison and the show remain empty handed, sans even a nomination. It's not immediately clear why the Academy continues to snub a show that has proven itself a staple on the TVs of so many Americans.