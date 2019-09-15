Jonathan Van Ness From Queer Eye Stole The Emmys Red Carpet

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness may be the Fab Five’s grooming expert, but he’s a fashion icon in his own right. At the Creative Arts Emmys, where Queer Eye collected four awards, Van Ness stunned on the red carpet in a beautiful gown by inclusive designer Christian Siriano. The dress features a huge mint-colored bow, matched perfectly with Van Ness’ massive smile. How fabulous does he look? Can you believe?
“Put a bow on that ass,” wrote Van Ness on Instagram, and he shared a photo of oh himself in the gown. And yes, the massive bow is placed directly over his butt, accentuating a black strapless bodice in a mini length. Van Ness completed the look with heeled platform peep-toe boots.
The cutest part? Fashion expert Tan France didn’t take a moment off as he helped Van Ness keep his gown straight on the red carpet. France adjusted the gown so Van Ness could work the cameras without any wrinkles on his Siriano masterpiece.
View this post on Instagram
Their friendship & support teaches me so much. To ask for help, they affirm me in all the ways friends should, and they’ve also taught me that I can trust them. Through all the ups, downs, happy times, privately stressful times we always are there. Thanks so much to everyone involved with Queer Eye especially our crew, producers, pre and post production, ITV & Netflix and my whole team THANK YOU! 🏳️🌈💕 ⭐️2X Outstanding Structured Reality Program ⭐️
The rest of the Fab Five looked equally stunning. Karamo Brown, the culture expert, wore a fur-trimmed coat. Bobby Berk, who redecorates the heroes’ homes, wore a relaxed suit. Chef Antoni Porowski rocked a perfectly tailored tux with a bow tie. Makeover genius France wore a traditional jacquard sherwani in cream, with beautiful burgundy and blue floral embroidery. The Fab Five is never not fab.
